Aleix Espargaro was quickest in the opening practice sessions for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix on Friday, as MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo struggled for pace.

Aprilia rider Espargaro posted the fastest time in Mugello of one minute and 45.891 seconds.

The Spaniard sits second in the riders’ standings, just four points behind reigning champion Quartararo after seven races.

Frenchman Quartararo had to settle for ninth on Friday’s timesheets, more than six tenths of a second slower than his title rival.

