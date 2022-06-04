Aleix Espargaro rode his Aprilia into pole position for the Catalonia MotoGP after a “crazy” lap in a track record time in Saturday’s qualifying for the ninth round of the world championship.

The Spaniard will be joined on the front row on Sunday by Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who won last week in Italy, and the Yamaha of world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Espargaro lies eight points adrift of Quartararo in the standings and will have high hopes of lifting his local race after emerging fastest in practice.

In the third session he blitzed to a new lap record of 1min 38.771 at the circuit outside Barcelona in scorching conditions with track temperature hitting 55 degrees celsius.

And then he promptly broke his own mark shortly after in qualifying with a time of 01:38.742, to deny Bagnaia by 0.031sec.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta