Neptunes WPSC have announced that they have appointed Aleksandar Ciric as their new head coach.

Ciric replaces Dorian Pisani who stepped down from his post on Wednesday after the Balluta Bay team failed to win an honour during the 2023 season.

The Serbian coach is a familiar face with Neptunes WPSC as during his playing career he spent two seasons with the Maltese waterpolo club in 2012 and 2013.

“Neptunes WPSC is delighted to announce the appointment of Aleksandar Ćirić as head coach of the senior team,” the club said in a statement.

