Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected unopposed for a third term of four years as president of UEFA at a meeting of European football’s governing body in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, will now remain in the role until 2027.

“I would like to thak you from the bottom of my heart for your unanimous support. It really means a lot to me,” Ceferin told delegates at the UEFA Congress in the Portuguese capital.

More details on SportsDesk.