A man who was caught taking secret footage beneath the skirt of an unsuspecting woman was placed on probation on Tuesday after admitting to his wrongdoing in court.

George Valletta had faced the solitary charge of subjecting the victim to an unwelcome act bearing sexual connotations. The incident happened at the bus terminus in Valletta.

Prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg explained how two plainclothes officers noticed the man, carrying a bag, moving in a way which raised their suspicions.

They checked the bag and found a camera which was was switched on, inside.

The device contained footage which gave away what the suspect had been up to. He would draw up close to female passersby, inconspicuously placing his camera in such a position as to grab footage beneath their skirts.

The man, a 57-year old furniture sprayer from Qormi, was arrested and pleaded guilty upon his arraignment.

In light of that early admission and the fact that he had requested help to overcome his “nasty habit”, the prosecution suggested a probation order, coupled with a treatment order.

Defence lawyer Victor Bugeja agreed, pointing out further that this was “a one-off incident.”

The prosecution supported that claim, explaining that police had found no order recordings on the man’s camera.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil placed the accused under a probation order and a treatment order for two years.

Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo also prosecuted.