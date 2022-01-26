Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been elected vice-president of the European Parliament's petitions committee.

Agius Saliba was nominated for the post by the Socialists and Democrats Group which he forms part of. His nomination was unanimously approved.

The Committee on Petitions allows Europeans to share their concerns and challenges concerning rights violations directly with MEPs.

Petitions allow the European Parliament, through this committee, to keep tabs on the way in which European institutions are responding to concerns voiced by citizens.

For the past two-and-a-half years, Agius Saliba has served as the S&D coordinator of the same committee, which acts as a bridge between EU citizens, parliament and other EU institutions.

He said that the nomination was an honour.