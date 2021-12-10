Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has launched an ‘adopt a tree’ campaign in an attempt to raise awareness on the need for more trees.

The initiative will be spread over a period of two years, with the MEP saying the public will also have the opportunity to participate in the campaign and will be able to adopt some 3,000 indigenous Maltese trees.

In two years' time, these same trees will be collected and planted in a public site "where everyone can enjoy them".

The MEP said the initiative "is not only intended to increase the greenery in the country but will help tackle the climate crisis, which is at the top of all political agendas".

"The climate is becoming more volatile and changing more frequently, and the need for more trees has become more urgent to regenerate the air by absorbing the polluted air and purifying it," he said.

Callus Garden Centre managing director Jonathan Callus explained how the trees are species indigenous to Malta and fall under the guidelines of which trees and plants can be planted in the Maltese countryside. These include the olive, pine, cypress, carob, arbutus, and oak trees. The MEP will be working in collaboration with the garden centre on the campaign.

Agius Saliba concluded said those interested in participating can do so by filling in their details on https://forms.gle/QQ7RMMkg4VmriarY8. Those who apply will then be contacted with the date and time with the site chosen as the ‘pick-up point’ in either Zebbug, Zurrieq, Rahal Gdid, Mellieha or Victoria.