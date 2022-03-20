The national dance company ŻfinMalta’s upcoming show Intimate Żfin is a new initiative where music meets dance in the historically resonant space of Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar.

Intimate Żfin is an opportunity to see the company’s dancers up close in a series of choreographic miniatures created by ŻfinMalta’s artistic director Paolo Mangiola.

For this inaugural event, ŻfinMalta is partnering with singer and musician Alexandra Alden and her half-Maltese, half-Dutch band from Rotterdam.

In a collaboration with Palazzo Parisio, Intimate Żfin unfolds through a series of dance sketches, creating a dialogue between the choreography, music and the Palazzo Parisio ballroom.

The choreography for the evening was devised by Mangiola in collaboration with the ŻfinMalta company dancers.

Alden will play vocals and acoustic guitar, Daniel Van Der Duim will play the keyboards, backing vocals and samples, Jurriaan De Kok will play acoustic and electric bass, Luke Briffa will be on the drums and Jimmy

Bartolo will play electric guitar and effects.

Lighting design for the evening is by Moritz Zavan Stoeckle and costumes are by Julia Boikova.

Intimate Żfin takes place at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, on March 26 at 8pm. The event is supported by Palazzo Parisio, Osteopathy Malta and VBL Group. For tickets: www.zfinmalta.org/portfolio_page/intimate-zfin/.