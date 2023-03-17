The Knock Out phase of the European Championship got underway on Thursday and from the six Maltese players who had qualified to this stage only Alex Borg advanced to the last sixteen after beating two other Maltese players, Arthur Cachia and Brian Cini.

The 53-year-old veteran, Borg on Thursday proved that experience in this type of competition can be an important factor to get closer even if the opposing players have talent.

Borg was a professional player for several years and during 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons he even took part in the World Snooker World Tour.

