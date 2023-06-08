Alex Borg failed to advance to the quarter-finals of the seniors' category at the European Snooker Championship after he was beaten by Scottish player Craig Barber 4-3.

The match turned out to be a nail-biting affair with Barber always taking a small lead but each time Borg managed to fight back and level the match.

Thus the game went to a seventh and deciding frame and once again Barber promptly took the lead and managed to control until the end to win 4-3 (11-58, 58-14, 34-66, 72-38, 63-70, 66-11, 14-68).

Now that all the Maltese have been eliminated from the Seniors category the attention turns to the 6 Reds competition where together with the three players, Alex Borg, Arthur Cachia, and Philip Ciantar, who took part in the past days, the Maltese squad will also feature Malta champion Aaron Busuttil.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt