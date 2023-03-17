Alex Borg’s run in this year’s European Snooker Championship came to an end on Friday morning after he was beaten by Latvian player Rodion Judin 4-0 in the Last 16.

The Mellieħa-born cueist could not match the high-level snooker produced by Judin who has shown incredible form in the last two days to progress to the quarter-finals.

In fact, the Latvian player had outplayed Nadav Biton, of Israel, and England’s Martin O’Donnell with an identical 4-0 scoreline before knocking out England’s Patrick Whelan 4-2.

On Friday, Judin was in fine form right from the outset compiling runs of 57 and 54 to secure the first frame before doubling his lead when securing the second frame.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt