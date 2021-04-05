Malta’s professional snooker player Alex Borg will start his bid to qualify for the televised stages of the World Championships on Tuesday when he takes on Rod Lawler in the first qualifying round in Sheffield.

The World Championship qualifiers get underway on Monday at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield where snooker players will look to book a place in the championship proper that gets underway at the Crucible Theatre on April 17.

