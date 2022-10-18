Hudson Group is ramping up their organisation to drive the significant growth they are projecting across Africa and Southern Europe.

Hudson’s latest senior recruit, Alex Cara, will be joining the Group on November 1, 2022 as Chief Strategy Officer. Cara has over 30 years’ experience within the retail industry, having worked across various sectors including sportswear, fashionwear, kidswear and jewellery. A thought-provoking leader, coach, and trusted advisor, he possesses strong cross-cultural skills having lived and worked in various countries. Having started his retail career on the sales floor, climbing the ranks, he has worked with several global brands, developing growth strategies, successfully managing geographic regions and various distribution sales channels at a global level.

More recently Cara has worked for the lingerie brand Triumph International under the Sloggi banner, developing and successfully executing their global omni-channel strategy. Before this, he held the position of SVP - Group Retail at Pandora and has previously worked for NIKE, Esprit and New Look in various global senior management positions.

Cara will spearhead the strategy function for Hudson, working with the brand directors, to develop and oversee a congruent strategy that will reinforce Hudson’s position as the leading distributor and retailer in Africa.

Nike store in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Over the years we have built a great team of people at Hudson and as we move into the next phase of growth, Cara will bring further significant senior management experience to our Group. With his strong track record in developing global brands, he is perfectly placed to help define our strategy and growth plans," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Muscat.

"I am delighted to be joining Hudson. Having followed their trajectory, and their close collaboration with some of the most iconic global brands, I lookforward to working with our various teams and brands to achieve further growth across our markets," added Cara.

Cara joins Hudson’s fast expanding multi-disciplinary team at chief and director level, including Zoe Walters, who joined in 2021 as Chief People Officer having previously worked at Condé Nast and Adidas.

Hudson’s head office is situated in Malta, with supporting offices in Italy, Cyprus, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria. Hudson Group is a leading distributor and retailer with roots in Southern Europe and a focus on Africa. Hudson are the official NIKE distributor for over 30 countries across Africa and retails or distributes a variety of other sport and fashion brands including NIKE, Ted Baker, River Island, New Look, Intersport, Urban Jungle, Blackbox, Urban Bratz, Kiabi, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange and Calvin Klein. Hudson currently manages over 60 stores across Africa and Southern Europe apart from their growing online business.