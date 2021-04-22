Alex Ferguson admits he cried tears of joy when Scotland beat Serbia to qualify for this year’s delayed Euro 2020 championships.

The former Manchester United manager said he burst into tears when Ryan Christie, who had given the Scots a 1-0 lead before the Serbians levelled, started crying in a post-match interview.

The Scots sealed their place in their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup winning 5-4 on penalties when David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot-kick.

