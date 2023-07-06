Birkirkara have parted ways with Brazilian forward Alex Lecao Alves who is set to continue his career in the Middle East after agreeing on a deal with a club from Kuwait, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 30-year-old has been on the books of Birkirkara since the start of last season when he returned to the club for a second spell and enjoyed a solid campaign with the Stripes, helping the team to finish in place in the BOV Premier League as well as winning the FA Trophy.

In fact, the former Birkirkara and Balzan forward has made 27 appearances for the Stripes in the league and cup, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

