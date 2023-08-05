Alex Marquez woke up after a “sleepy” start to hold off a late charge from Marco Bezzecchi and win the British MotoGP sprint race at Silverstone on Saturday.

Maverick Vinales completed the podium as world champion Francesco Bagnaia suffered a rare day off on his factory Ducati finishing down the field.

“It’s great to start the season again with a sprint win,” said Marquez, with MotoGP resuming after its summer break.

“I knew before that today was the day to win the sprint,” added the Ducati-Gresini rider.

“I was a little bit sleepy in the first corner but later on I said I need to push as I was feeling really good.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.