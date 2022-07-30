Alex Perici Calascione has been elected deputy leader of the Nationalist Party in a one-horse race on Saturday.

Perici Calascione, a former president of the PN's executive committee and party treasurer, secured 90 per cent of the vote.

The lawyer obtained 976 votes in favour and 104 votes against his nomination. PN electoral commission president Peter Fenech described the vote as a strong one in favour of Perici Calascione.

The election was held after the current two deputy leaders - Robert Arrigo and David Agius - decided not to contest the post.

Perici Calascione failed to get elected in this year's general election and had run for party leader in 2017.

He will be assisting party leader Bernard Grech following the PN's heavy defeat in the March general election. Grech also faced no contenders when he recontested his post.