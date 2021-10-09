The Malta U-21 squad has been boosted by the inclusion of striker Alex Satariano ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Championship qualifier against Slovakia.

Satariano was a second-half substitute for the senior national team during Friday’s 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium.

However, the Frosinone striker picked up a yellow card in the closing stages of the match that ruled him out of Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Larnaca.

Satariano’s unavailability for the senior team opened the door for Malta U-21 coach Gilbert Agius to include the young striker in his squad for Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Slovakia.

