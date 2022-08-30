Alex Satariano is set to return to Maltese football after he agreed to join Balzan FC on loan from Italian Serie B side Frosinone.

Satariano’s impending move to Balzan FC is a huge twist after a week ago the young forward had looked set to join Serie C side Virtus Verona on a season-long loan deal.

However, reports in Italian media said that the Verona-based club had a change of heart on the transfer and decided to look at other options.

Here, Balzan FC entered the race to take Satariano on a similar loan deal and a deal was struck on Tuesday night.

