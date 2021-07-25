The trend of Maltese clubs in European competitions has slightly improved in recent seasons, becoming an expectation for them to at least advance one round.

This season was not an exception as Maltese football is still represented by three teams in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the new competition launched by the European football governing body.

This competition has seen Mosta become the first club to ever score and record a victory in it after their surprising 3-2 win over Spartak Trnava.

Andrea Pisanu, who is currently still waiting for a destination ahead of the 2021-22 season, was pleased to see Maltese teams doing well in these UEFA competition qualifiers.

“Maltese teams have been doing well in the past seasons and that means that the level is improving but at the same time the teams are doing a proper job in analysing their opponents while investing in more areas inside their clubs,” Pisanu told the Times of Malta.

