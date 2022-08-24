Malta international striker Alex Satariano could be continuing his career in Greece as reports said on Wednesday that he is currently on trial with second division side Panserraikos.

The young Maltese forward last summer caught the headlines when he completed a move to Italian Serie B side Frosinone.

But he struggled for first-team football with the Italian club and in January he was loaned out by the club to Serie C side Pergolettese.

However, even with the Serie C side, Satariano struggled to command regular football and returned to Frosinone at the end of the season.

Now, the Maltese striker is looking at his options and has now travelled to Greece to start a trial with Panseraikkos.

