Automobili Lamborghini is incorporating Alexa in its Huracán EVO range in 2020, enhancing its super sports car driving experience with the cloud-based voice service from Amazon.

The first Huracán EVO equipped with Alexa is on display at the global stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, until January 10.

In the Huracán EVO, Lamborghini introduced a connected infotainment system with digital services for the first time on a super sports car. It will be the first car manufacturer to deliver in-car control via Amazon Alexa, allowing drivers to adjust functions such as climate, interior lighting and seat heating with a simple voice command, leaving the driver to focus on the road ahead.

Alexa will even be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) on the four-wheel drive EVO, taking the Huracán EVO to a new level of voice-activation capabilities: place calls, get directions, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather, and more – all you have to do is ask!

The Alexa integration also connects Lamborghini owners to the growing number of connected devices that work with Alexa. With a simple voice interaction, drivers in the Huracán EVO can control everything from entry gates to thermostats and lights, directly from the vehicle. The first step in a strategic collaboration with Amazon, the specially enhanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) system will allow continuous updating of Alexa’s functionality within Lamborghini models, and paves the way for future cooperation between the two companies: both companies are working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The Huracán EVO is an outstanding driver’s car, and connectivity enables our customers to focus on the driving, thus enhancing their Lamborghini experience,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its onboard infotainment systems,” added Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon. “The integration will enable Lamborghini owners to enjoy the convenience of an intelligent voice service while focusing on the joy of the Lamborghini driving experience, and we expect it to set a new standard for in-car voice experiences when it ships this year.”

The V10 Huracán EVO Coupé and Spyder, launched in 2019, is Lamborghini’s latest generation of the four-wheel drive super sports car model.