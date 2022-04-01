Liverpool’s push for a historic quadruple has been given a boost by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the influential right-back missed England’s friendlies with a hamstring injury.

It had been feared Alexander-Arnold’s injury could keep him out of next weekend’s crucial Premier League visit to Manchester City, as well as the FA Cup semi-final against City and the Champions League quarter-final with Benfica.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 23-year-old could return as soon as struggling Watford’s trip to Anfield on Saturday.

