Liverpool’s push for a historic quadruple has been given a boost by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the influential right-back missed England’s friendlies with a hamstring injury.
It had been feared Alexander-Arnold’s injury could keep him out of next weekend’s crucial Premier League visit to Manchester City, as well as the FA Cup semi-final against City and the Champions League quarter-final with Benfica.
However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 23-year-old could return as soon as struggling Watford’s trip to Anfield on Saturday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us