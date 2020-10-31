Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a “great ride so far” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the eve of what is likely to be the defender’s 100th Premier League appearance for the club.
The 22-year-old England international has enjoyed a remarkable run since making his debut for his hometown club aged 18.
He has been a key player in both the 2019 Champions League success over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and then last season’s Premier League triumph.
Alexander-Arnold — who has been capped 12 times by England — will reach the century of Premier League appearances in Saturday’s home game against West Ham.
“It’s a great number. It’s been a great ride so far, an interesting journey,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday.
