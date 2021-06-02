Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Gareth Southgate a Euro 2020 injury scare as Bukayo Saka scored his first goal for England in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly win against Austria.
Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold limped off late in the second half after injuring himself while clearing the ball.
The 22-year-old looked emotional as he needed assistance to hobble around the Riverside Stadium pitch.
