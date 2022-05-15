Alexander Fenech announced that he has decided to step down from his post of president of Valletta FC.
Fenech made the announcement just over an hour after Valletta suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Floriana in the FA Trophy final.
The result ended Valletta’s hopes of playing European football this summer after the Citizens endured a poor Premier League campaign which saw them drop into the Play-Out zone, and out of the running for a place in UEFA club competitions.
