Alexander Fenech announced that he has decided to step down from his post of president of Valletta FC.

Fenech made the announcement just over an hour after Valletta suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Floriana in the FA Trophy final.

The result ended Valletta’s hopes of playing European football this summer after the Citizens endured a poor Premier League campaign which saw them drop into the Play-Out zone, and out of the running for a place in UEFA club competitions.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta