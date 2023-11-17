Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his move into midfield for England has given him extra “excitement” when he plays for his country.

Alexander-Arnold sparkled as a right-back for Liverpool during their Champions League and Premier League triumphs, but was unable to break into the England team on a regular basis.

Strong competition from the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James often kept him on the sidelines until England boss Gareth Southgate proposed a position change.

