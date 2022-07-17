Maltese defender Alexandra Gatt has capped a remarkable season for her after being named Student Athlete of the Year for her college, Barking Abbey.

Gatt was handed this award during a presentation ceremony earlier this month, as she has now ended her two-year spell at this college. She was chosen by her coaches, teacher and team-mates.

This individual accolade is a prestigious one as it recognises the student who has achieved strong results at academic level while progressing in their chosen sport.