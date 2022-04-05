Deputy police commissioner Alexandra Mamo has been named Malta’s US ambassador nominee for the US secretary of state’s International Women of Courage Award.

This annual award honours women who have shown exceptional courage, commitment, and leadership in improving the lives of others.

The US embassy said in a statement it chose Mamo because of her “exceptional and courageous commitment” to the rule of law and law enforcement in Malta.

Chargé d'Affaires Gwendolyn Green said that as the first female deputy commissioner in Malta, Mamo blazed a path for young women in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

“We wish her every success in her efforts to strengthen the role of the police in fighting crime, corruption, violence, and abuse.”

Mamo said she believes that the only way one could do great work “is to love what you do… I am happy to be doing what I love, serving and protecting our community and my country”.

Past recipients include Renee Laiviera, Katrine, Camilleri, Gabi Calleja, Amy Camilleri Zahra, Lara Dimitrijevic, Caroline Muscat, and Umayma Elamin Amer.