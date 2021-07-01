Assistant Commissioners Ramon Mercieca and Alexandra Mamo have been promoted to deputy commissioners, the police announced on Thursday.

Mamo, who recently obtained her warrant as a lawyer, is the first woman to hold the rank. She has served with the Police Force for more than 31 years and currently leads the Financial Crimes Investigation Department.

She took over the police force's financial crimes unit from Ian Abdilla last year, in one of the first changes made by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

She will now be responsible for specialised investigations and technical support.

Mercieca will be responsible for police operations, focusing on districts and police branches.

The appointments follow a public call.