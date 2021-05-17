Alexandra Mamo is to become the first woman to serve as deputy police commissioner, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Monday.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who asked if Alexandra Mamo is to be promoted to deputy commissioner. He said he wanted to be the first to congratulate her.

The minister confirmed the appointment and said it followed a public call for applications.

Mamo is currently an assistant commissioner and leads the Financial Crimes Investigation Department. She took over the police force's financial crimes unit from Ian Abdilla last year, in one of the first changes made by police commissioner Angelo Gafà.

As head of the FCID, Mamo is responsible for police units investigating money laundering, terrorist financing and other economic crimes.

She has served with the Malta Police Force for more than 31 years.