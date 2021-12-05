Corinthia Hotels have appointed Alexandra Pisani as the Corinthia Palace Hotel's general manager. She succeeds Adrian Attard and steps up from her previous position as Corinthia Palace’s hotel manager.

The luxury hospitality sector has formed a huge part of Pisani’s life. Having grown up around hotels and spent her early years at Corinthia Palace, she received an invaluable education in the quality-of-service guests have come to expect from a Corinthia hotel.

Travelling with her family in her formative years, she was immersed in the world of hospitality by her father Alfred Pisani, the founder of the Corinthia Group. Mentored by managers of Corinthia hotels, teams and projects, she discovered her passion for service and hospitality, which has fuelled her successful career to date.

“I’ve come in as general manager at a very exciting time,” Pisani said. “Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the Corinthia Group – a now global company that was started right here at Corinthia Palace in 1962 by my father and his brothers. Today I am proud to continue that legacy.”

Pisani had her first taste of on-the-job training in internship positions at Corinthia hotels in a variety of locations, before training at the École Hôtelière de Lausanne, the highly regarded hospitality management school in Switzerland.

Having worked in human resources for Corinthia London, she went on to work as the quality and standards manager for the Corinthia Group, a role that gave her the opportunity to further develop the group’s landmark standards and quality approach.

Now, having most recently worked as the hotel manager for Corinthia Palace, Pisani is eager to announce a series of exciting developments for the property in the New Year.

New developments have already begun, marking a time of change for the luxury hotel. Josephine’s speciality coffee concept recently opened in the hotel lobby, and it has been announced that Michelin-starred Maltese restaurant Bahia will soon make the move from its Lija location to the Corinthia Palace.

“This hotel is a special place. Not only is it a charming retreat but it’s also unique to Malta. Currently in its history, it’s time for a rebirth. We want Corinthia Palace to be the best in Malta – and the best of Corinthia. I am thrilled to lead this wonderful team on that journey as we continue to celebrate and craft the real magic of Malta.”