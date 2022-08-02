The song 'Fil-Kexxun' performed by Alexia Micallef and written and composed by Lon Kirkop won L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival on Sunday. The song focuses on the difficulties faced by individuals dealing with anorexia while giving hope that this eating disorder can be overcome. Alexia Micallef also won the Enzo Gusman award for best interpretation.

This was the 46th edition of the festival, held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The song 'Ismi' sung by Marija Bellia and written and composed by Marija Bellia and Iona Dalli, came second. The song was inspired by the brutal rape and murder of Paulina Maria Dembska earlier this year, and deals with femicide, domestic abuse, rape, and the fear that women in society constantly live in. Marija Bellia together with Iona Dalli were also awarded the best singer songwriter award.

The group MARA won third place with the song 'Ħelu Manna', written by Emil Calleja Bayliss and composed by Philip Vella. The song talks about the sweetness of grandparents that many were lucky to experience and enjoy.

The award for the best social theme went to Joe Julian Farrugia with the song 'Mr X' performed by Philip Vella. This song was inspired by a recent case where a man who was hospitalised was not identified for several days.

The L-Għanja tal-Poplu's committee presented the L-Għanja Li Tibqa' award to Tony Camilleri (known as L-Għannej) in recognition of his long-term contribution to Maltese song. Camilleri performed a medley that included 'L-Għannej', 'Rajt Ma Rajtx, Smajt Ma Smajtx' and 'Fit-Tieġ tan Neputija'.

L-Għanja tal-Poplu is supported by the Arts Council Malta and Valletta Cultural Agency. It was presented by Valerie Vella.