Following his appearance on TVM’s Shark Tank Malta, AI expert Alexiei Dingli spoke to James Cummings about his plans to save the country from traffic.

For artificial intelligence (AI) traffic management entrepreneur Alexiei Dingli, a human being should always be in the driving seat.

The University of Malta professor and former Valletta mayor recently appeared on TVM’s Shark Tank Malta show, when he secured €1.3 million in funding for his AI-powered traffic management system called the Digital Traffic Brain.

By tapping into road cameras across the country, the AI is expected to reduce traffic by adjusting traffic lights and closing and opening lanes in real-time to help keep things moving. While this is currently done by humans, Dingli says his AI will be able to handle far more data, make quicker decisions and act proactively, rather than just responding to events as they unfold.

But why should motorists trust the Digital Traffic Brain?

“I always believe that in these kinds of AI systems, you need a human in the loop, because ultimately a human has to call the shots,” said Dingli.

He explained that rather than making decisions on its own, the AI will instead suggest actions to transport officials in Malta’s traffic control rooms, meaning every decision will still be made by a human.

“I would never advocate just trusting an AI blindly,” he said, pointing to the Digital Traffic Brain’s use of ‘explainable AI’, or XAI, to justify its suggestions.

“The AI won’t simply suggest closing one road and opening another; it must explain its decision and why it came to that conclusion,” said Dingli.

But with such a system plugged into vast amounts of public data, what guarantees can he offer that motorists’ privacy will be protected?

“Firstly, we will not store the data, we will only process it ‒ we’re just providing the brain of the system,” said Dingli, adding the company was working with privacy consultants to ensure it adheres to EU laws, “especially with the AI Act just round the corner”.

Last Friday, European lawmakers approved landmark rules governing AI use in Europe, with the act expected to be approved in May.

Dingli went on to explain that if required, the Digital Traffic Brain could be programmed to not read car number plates, instead assigning each vehicle a unique ID number which could then be checked against camera footage by transport officials.

He also said the system would not be connected to the internet, meaning it would not be vulnerable to hacking attempts. “It’s important to us that it’s a transparent system ‒ we just want to improve traffic, that’s all.”

He notes that a similar system operating in the Chinese city of Hangzhou reduced traffic jams by 15 per cent in its first year.

University of Malta professor and former Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli.

Alternative transport

Malta has seen its traffic woes worsen over the years as the number of cars continues to increase.

According to recent data from the National Statistics Office, bet­ween October and December last year over 2,500 new vehicles were added Malta’s roads – an increase of 60 per day.

So, is the Digital Traffic Brain fighting a losing battle? Are there just too many cars on the roads?

“I don’t think anyone can disagree with that,” Dingli ans­wered, laughing. “One of the comments I got ‒ and they’re right ‒ was that we should promote more use of alternative transport rather than the car. But that’s what I hope will happen,” he said.

Dingli explained that his AI’s ability to manage traffic flow to prioritise emergency vehicles could also be used to prioritise buses, citing traffic as a major cause of bus delays, which in turn discourages people from using them.

“One of the problems with our bus system is not that we don’t have enough buses or stops, it’s that they get stuck in traffic as well. We should prioritise mass transport so hopefully more people will opt to use that instead and help reduce the number of cars on the road.”

He added that the Digital Traffic Brain “isn’t just for cars”, and could also help cyclists by suggesting safer and more suitable routes through a standalone app or using existing solutions like Google Maps.

Dingli said he plans to work with bicycle advocacy group ROTA, which he described as having “an important role to play”.

“We can’t solve everything with one solution, but we need to get everyone on board and find the best solution for all,” he said.

Health and social media

As well as improving traffic, Dingli also hopes the Digital Traffic Brain will help improve our health.

And with a 2018 study finding that traffic is one of the main contributors to air pollution ‒ which a Eurobarometer survey in 2022 said most Maltese worry is harming their health ‒ Dingli thinks that by getting cars moving this could help improve the country’s air quality.

“The amount of emissions that cars expend when they are stuck in traffic is incredibly high,” he said. “And remember, this is not about eliminating all traffic but eliminating enough to get cars moving. That’s what we’re after.”

He also has plans to tap into social media to better direct traffic around large events, such as concerts, for example. He said such information could either help divert motorists along alternative routes in advance or suggest they use public transport to complete their trip.

A fair deal?

With the Digital Traffic Brain using feeds from publicly funded traffic cameras, what is Dingli’s response to some who might argue that he will be charging the government for a service while using their data?

“I have a simple answer: The cost of traffic in Malta each year is €400 million,” he said, referencing a European Commission report in 2022.

“Now, if we can reduce traffic jams by 15%, we’re talking about saving the country €60 million per year... I think it’s fair enough.”

Worried about extremes

Dingli served as mayor of Valletta for over a decade until the beginning of 2019.

In an interview with Times of Malta shortly after his tenure ended, he said commercial interests were trumping those of residents.

Does he still feel that way?

“Valetta has a problem that most of Malta has, which is that we start doing things well but then we take them to the extremes. And that worries me a lot,” he said.

“The last time I went to Valletta, there were so many tables and chairs we could barely walk.”

While Dingli isn’t opposed to commericalisation, he said it should be done “with style” while respecting the unique character of the city. And he stressed the importance of adequate enforcement.

“We need more enforcement, but in most cases, we need the will to enforce – because the regulations exist,” he said.

Commenting on reports of loud music in the city, the former mayor said it was important to find entertainment “which suits everyone”.

“Let’s just ensure it respects the residents, because you can’t have a city without its residents. Valletta would die without them, so let’s find a balance.”