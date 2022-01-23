Driven by Rodney Gatt, French Alf De Melandre won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a class Premier race on a short distance of 2140m and which also formed part of the second meeting of the year, consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Eleven trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Brasil De Bailly (Mario Fenech) was the fastest horse during the initial stages of the race, opening a small lead from Virus (Michael Ellul) and Alf De Melandre (Rodney Gatt).

However, with 400m to go, Fenech’s trotter started to slow down and eventually was overtaken by Alf De Melandre which sprinted past the finishing post first easily by a length from Baron De Majuag (Alessandro Grech) and Virus (Michael Ellul).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta