‘Integrity, curiosity and courage’ are just three of the ingredients to being a good leader according to Ken Chenault, chairman and managing director of the venture capital firm General Catalyst, CEO of American Express for 17 years, and as director or ex-director of Airbnb, Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook, Procter & Gamble and IBM. He said this while chatting to Alec A. Mizzi during the 26th Alf Mizzi & Sons annual group conference which was successfully held online during this COVID-19 year.

The conference was aptly introduced by Dr Mizzi who summed up the pandemic year with a few words of gratitude to all Alf. Mizzi & Sons Group management and staff, who showed grit and loyalty during a few very challenging months. Some companies struggled more than others yet the solidarity that was shown was overwhelming. Adding to this during the conference a short yet poignant video was streamed of the work The Alfred Mizzi Foundation carried out during the pandemic through the establishment of Solidarity Meals – a hearty meal for everyone. The initiative touched the poorest of the poor when they needed it most.

David Darmanin, founder and CEO of Hotjar.

The conference started out with the young and energetic Maltese entrepreneur and founder of Hotjar, David Darmanin. “Love life,” he stated at the start. This is what he did as he set out to develop something extraordinary. Self-taught and driven, Darmanin managed in a short span of time to develop an edgy and forward-looking company that works remotely and spans across 17 countries. His vision, drive and outlook are contagious, as was his brief overview of his journey to own his future and transform rather than conform.

The main speaker of the conference was introduced by Dr Mizzi as one of the first African Americans to lead a Fortune 500 company. What followed was an intriguing conversation peeling layer upon layer of who Ken Chenault is. Exuding grace and humility, at times watching the chat felt like he was sitting in your living room. Chenault’s ability to transmit the qualities that have supported him throughout his extraordinary career shone through every smile and hand gesture as well as his choice of words. Strategy, innovation, thinking – these are some of his mainstays. Recognising the importance of remaining current and reading is another.

From the economic crash to the current COVID-19 crisis, Chenault took the audience through a career that despite all has allowed him to emerge as an optimist, recognising the balance that business requires to find with the environment and with society. Words spoken like a true reflective elder who respected each and every person he has ever encountered and recognised their importance to his success. Watching the chat and experiencing how his career unfolded and with what resilience and adaptability he was able to transform companies such as American Express, was truly inspiring.