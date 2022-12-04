Alf Mizzi & Sons Ltd held its 28th group conference at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana. This year’s conference was held in person, after a hiatus of two years, during which the conference was held remotely.

The speakers for this year’s conference were Suzanne Sharp and Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello. Sharp is the co-founder of The Rug Company, a highly successful business that sources fine quality rugs, with showrooms around the world, including London and New York. She also built a reputation for quality designs in both textiles and furnishings, with the recently established Suzanne Sharp Studio, which works on private and commercial interiors commissions.

Bonello’s illustrious career includes serving as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights for 12 years and specialising in human rights and constitutional litigation. He has defended 170 human rights lawsuits before local and international courts. Moreover, he has penned 35 books on art, history and constitution law, making the conference title, ‘A Life for Rights and Heritage’, an apt one.

The speakers were interviewed by Francesca Balzan, an art historian, author and practising artist. The exchanges were each related to the speakers’ respective personal and work experiences, touching upon the fields of art, interiors, business, law and human rights.

The conference was attended by 215 managers who work across the various groups’ interests both in Malta and overseas.