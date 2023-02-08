Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake has unveiled its 2023 challenger, the C43, at a launch event held jointly in Zurich and at the team headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, and the world of Formula 1 has an early contender for the title of most beautiful car on the grid already. The C43, in a striking livery of red and black, will guide Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in the 2023 World Championship as the team seeks to continue on its path of constant improvement.

In an impressive unveil video, the C43 emerged from raw materials and atomised parts, the resulting assembly symbolising the way the team is a union of individuals that come together. The livery has been designed by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile, the excellence of the Italian brand and a manifesto of Made in Italy.

Designed by the technical team led by Jan Monchaux and powered by a new Ferrari power unit, the C43 is an evolution of the C42: due to changes in the regulations brought in by the FIA, the C43 incorporates several updates and complete new parts, with its overall development path still promising a steep improvement curve in 2023.

The car is now ready to hit the track in a shakedown session in Barcelona, and for winter testing in Bahrain, at the end of this month.

“The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it on track," said race driver Valtteri Bottas. "I really like our new livery, I think it’s stunning, and a fine evolution from last year’s one. It’s been an interesting first season with the team, we made some pretty solid progress together, and now there’s only one direction to follow: up, higher, and better."

Fellow team driver Zhou Guanyu added: “I am happy to finally see the C43 being unveiled after all the behind-the-scenes work that has been done in the past months; I think we are sporting a beautiful new design for 2023, and I am looking forward to driving the car in Barcelona in the next days, before properly getting the season started with winter testing in Bahrain. I’m excited for what's coming.”

