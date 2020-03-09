From May 13 to 16, the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia route will play host to the 38th historical re-enactment of the “most beautiful race in the world”, as Enzo Ferrari liked to call it.

It will be an unmissable occasion, with the continued participation and support of Alfa Romeo, as automotive sponsor. R

A number of classic Alfa Romeo vehicles will take part in the event in Brescia – 6C 1500 SS, 6C 1750 GS, 2000 Sportiva and 1900 Super Sprint – from the Alfa Romeo History Museum in Arese - The Time machine and part of the collection of FCA Heritage, the Group department dedicated to protecting and promoting the historical heritage of FCA’s Italian brands.

These spectacular cars will be joined by other historical vehicles owned by private collectors, so many that the Alfa Romeo team will be the largest one in the race, with 53 cars, 13 of which took part in a Mille Miglia race at least once between 1927 and 1957, the latter being the last time the “most beautiful race in the world” was run.

Alongside these heritage jewels, a 30-strong fleet of modern vehicles – the Stelvio and Giulia models – will also go on parade as the event's official cars. This is the best way to discover the values of Alfa Romeo up-close, imbued as it is with history and racing.

For this edition of the Mille Miglia, various extraordinary events have been arranged, celebrating the 110th anniversary of the Alfa Romeo brand, whose long and legend-filled history is constellated with victories, technological innovations and memorable four-wheeled creations.

The amazing travelling museum, which will travel on the famed thousand-mile route and which consists of over four hundred historical cars, will be further enhanced by the presence of 11 Alfa Romeo models built after 1957. This special contingent – taking part in a classification all its own – will include some of the most significant Alfa Romeo cars created in the last 60 years, which will participate exceptionally only for this year’s edition.

The number of these cars chosen – 11– comprises a dual historical homage: Alfa Romeo’s history stands at eleven decades, and eleven is the number of its victories in the Brescia-based classic between 1927 and 1957… a record that can never be surpassed.