The Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid has officially hit the Maltese roads, offering drivers a new level of performance and efficiency. The highly-anticipated PHEV version is also now available for pre-order, along with the Veloce version.

The Tonale Hybrid offers the perfect blend of efficiency, sustainability, and sportiness. Its advanced hybrid powertrain combines a 180HP, 1.3L turbocharged MultiAir, four-cylinder engine with a 90kW electric motor, providing a total of 280HP and a total range of over 600km. The 306-volt, 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery provides an electric range of over 80km in the urban cycle, making it one of the most efficient SUV plug-in hybrids on the market.

The Tonale also offers Alfa Romeo’s trademark driving dynamics, thanks to its advanced Q4 all-wheel drive system and cutting-edge D.N.A. drive selector, which allows drivers to customize their driving experience based on their needs. The Veloce trim offers even more sportiness, with a top speed of 206km/h and a 0-100km/h acceleration of just 6.2 seconds.

In addition to its impressive performance, the Tonale also offers superior quality and comfort, with best-in-class interiors, roominess, and reduced emissions. The all-Italian design and materials, as well as the latest technologies, such as the Amazon Alexa integration and the built-in Infotainment system, provide a premium driving experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Alfa Romeo Tonale to the Maltese market,” said Adam Bugeja, Brand Manager of Alfa Romeo Malta. “This all-new SUV offers the perfect combination of efficiency, sustainability, and sportiness, making it the ideal vehicle for both city use and weekend trips. We are confident that our customers will love the driving experience, as well as the innovative technologies and services that come with it.”

The Tonale Hybrid was launched in the exclusive Edizione Speciale version, with a wide array of technological features and Alfa Romeo’s trademark sportiness and it already hit the Maltese roads

But that's not all, the highly sought-after Plug-In Hybrid version is also now available for pre-order, and it comes with the Veloce version, which is designed to reach the most in terms of performance and sportiness.

The Tonale offers an array of new functionalities developed to enhance the vehicle's efficiency, such as the Alfa D.N.A. drive selector, and the new "EV Features" that guarantee an even more efficient and relaxing driving experience.

The Tonale also features software and connectivity for a superior on-board experience, such as integration with the Amazon Alexa vocal assistant, and a built-in Infotainment system that offers contents, functionalities, and services which are constantly being updated via its customizable Android operating system and 4G connectivity with “Over The Air” (OTA) updates.

The interiors of the Tonale are also top-of-the-class, with best-in-class roominess and numerous storage compartments. The vehicle’s superior structural quality provides vibrational and sound insulation in the cabin, ensuring a quiet and comfortable driving experience.

In terms of safety, the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 offers state-of-the-art solutions, including ADAS systems for level two automatic driving, a hi-res camera which provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle, and a five-star NCAP rating.

In conclusion, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 offers a unique blend of sportiness, efficiency, sustainability, and luxury. With its advanced PHEV engine, all-wheel drive system, and state-of-the-art technology, the Tonale offers a premium driving experience like no other. The Maltese public can now experience the Tonale for themselves, with the PHEV version now available for pre-order. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to drive the latest and greatest from Alfa Romeo, and book your test-drive today.