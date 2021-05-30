Alfa Romeo wins four awards at once at the “Motor Klassik Awards 2021”. The readers of the well-known classic car magazine elected the Alfa Romeo 1900C Super Sprint from the 1950s, the Alfa Romeo Spider, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT, and the Alfa Romeo Tonale as the winners in their respective categories. As in the competitions of previous years, the traditional Italian brand is once again right on top in the eyes of the readers of Motor Klassik.

In the category "Classic Coupés", readers voted the Alfa Romeo 1900C Super Sprint into first place with a share of 25.4 per cent of the vote. The two-door car is based on the shortened chassis of the Alfa Romeo 1900 sedan. A two-litre four-cylinder engine with a brand-typical double camshaft and 85kW (115hp) of power provides sporty performance that remains significant today.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com