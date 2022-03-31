Alfa Romeo isn’t one to rest on its laurels when it comes to expanding its range. A consistent fan of the special edition or limited-run model, it’s never much of a surprise when the Italian firm brings out a new version of its existing cars as a way of injecting a little extra interest into one of its product lines. In fairness, most manufacturers are the same.

Enter the Estrema. It’s a new specification designed to offer the dynamic involvement of the top-rung Quadrifoglio but without the added list price or raised running costs that come with that tip-top model. It’s being introduced on both the Stelvio SUV and Giulia saloon and here, we’re trying the former.

On the outside at least you’d be hard-pressed to notice the difference. This is a Stelvio with a little extra presence courtesy of added carbon-fibre trim pieces and new 21-inch alloy wheels. You also get darkened ‘Estrema’ badges on the flanks and the badges around the back are black too for a more undercover look.

