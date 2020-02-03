Clare Agius and Angele Galea are this month starring in Alfred Buttigieg’s latest play, L-Interrogazzjoni, under the direction of Lee-N Abela.

The play marks a comeback for celebrated author Buttigieg and a return to the stage for actress and television favourite Agius.

L-Interrogazzjoni is part gender-defying and part challenging battle of wits.

The hour-long production will delve into the complex relationship of couple Martina and Stephanie rendered prisoners within the claustrophobic confines of their traumatic past.

The wounds permeate deep, perhaps as deep as the love they share, fuelling Martina and Stephanie’s obsession with one another to reach boiling point.

Each show seats up to 45 audience members only as performances will be held at an as yet undisclosed private residence in Għargħur.

The host is also inviting audiences to a special edition of L-Interrogazzjoni on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

L-Interrogazzjoni is strictly 16+ and opens on Friday. The show will run until February 16. Tickets may be obtained from kultura.mt. For more information, call Teatru Malta on 2122 0255.