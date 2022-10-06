Alfred Degiorgio’s hunger strike appears to be over as the man facing trial over Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder walked into the courtroom alongside his brother George in a new bid to postpone the upcoming court case.

The two alleged hitmen in the 2017 Bidnija car bomb murder filed a constitutional case earlier this week claiming that their right to a fair hearing would be breached in several ways if the trial were to go ahead.

Their latest application was signed by a legal aid lawyer after the Degiorgios and their previous lawyer, William Cuschieri, who had assisted them since their arrest back in December 2017, parted ways.

Cuschieri had informed the court that he would no longer be representing the accused in the criminal process and presented a note to that effect.

The court thus appointed two legal aid lawyers, one for each of the accused, to assist them at the trial.

But the Degiorgios are now arguing they cannot set up a valid defence without the help of a lawyer of their own choice, given the scale and complexity of the process with material evidence, including thousands of pages and some four gigabytes of data.

In protest, Alfred Degiorgio went on a hunger strike in prison and had to be admitted to Mater Dei Hospital at the weekend since doctors certified that his condition was deteriorating.

However, he appeared to have made a recovery as he walked into the courtroom on Thursday unassisted, even if looking slightly shaky and somewhat drawn.

As the hearing proceeded, the two brothers occasionally chatted head to head and also stood up at times to speak to their lawyer, Joseph Bonnici, who handled their latest claim.

