Alfred Mifsud has resigned as a non-executive director of Bank of Valletta with effect from Thursday, the bank said.

Thanking him “for his valuable contribution and professional services”, the bank said there are no matters concerning Mifsud that warrant any disclosure in terms of capital markets rules.

Mifsud was appointed bank director in January 2020.

He had resigned from deputy governor of the Central Bank in May 2017, a year after facing corruption claims by slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mifsud vehemently denied any wrongdoing and just last February, a court ruled the blog post defamatory.

He was given the appointment at the Central Bank soon after selling his private business, Crystal Finance, in 2015.

Mifsud previously also served as chairman of Mid-Med Bank between 1996 and 1998, before the bank was sold to HSBC. He went on to chair One Productions between 1999 and 2001.