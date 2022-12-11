In line with its objectives and mission statement, fostering the promotion, diffusion and safeguarding of Maltese culture, the Alfred Mizzi Foundation has recently advocated to support as main sponsor for the revival of the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Competition for young musicians held at Palazzo de La Salle under the auspices of the Malta Society of Arts.

This initiative was marked through a performance featuring the participation of past awardees of the competition who accepted the invitation of the organisers appointed by the National Council of women that founded the project in 1986.

The evening’s performers had benefitted from opportunities to further their musical skills abroad under the guidance of prestigious musicians.

The aim of the event was intended to showcase the successful realisation of the past editions of the competition through the presentation of the foremost awardees’ rendition of a virtuoso repertoire bearing witness to the remarkable steps ahead registered in their respective careers as accomplished musicians.

It was also intended as an ideal platform to launch the new call for applications and related regulations for eventual participation in the forthcoming edition scheduled for the first week of September 2023.

A selected programme of renowned works for pianoforte and strings was performed to delight the audience who packed the auditorium. The performers included Christine Zerafa, Tatjana Chircop, Sarah Spiteri, Joanne Camilleri, Caroline Muscat, Carmine Lauri accompanied by Stephanie Quintano Lauri, who offered their participation in their acknowledgement of the shared objectives to encourage other young musicians to follow in their footsteps.

In fact, just as the evening’s performers had benefitted from opportunities to further their musical skills abroad under the guidance of prestigious musicians, all experts in their respective fields, likewise the 14th edition’s winners of the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Competition will benefit from attending workshop stages in Warsaw, Poland, and the Regione Emilia, Italy, made possible through the intervention of the Honorary Consulate of Malta in Bologna and the generous contribution of the Associazione Scuole di Musica della Regione Emilia through its head professor Mirco Besutti, as well as the Chopin Society of Warsaw under the tutorship of professor Maria Gabryś-Heyke.

Moreover, just as it had supported the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Competition at its origins, The National Student Travel Foundation, in line with its objectives, will be contributing with the travel arrangements to materialise the awards.

Applications for the competition are open. Rules and Regulations can be found on the following link.

ncwmalta.com