The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has been supporting the Millennium Chapel, Paceville, for many years.

Over the last five years, it has donated over €35,000 of non-perishable food items to this centre. This is set to continue for the next year.

The Millennium Chapel gives out approximately 120 to 140 packs of food each month to families in need, including people who walk in asking for immediate help.

Many of these families struggle to pay ever-increasing rent, water and electricity bills, and monthly food packs help to ease their financial burden.