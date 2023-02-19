Twelve pallet-loads of foodstuffs amounting to the value of €10,000 left the AMSM ( Alf. Mizzi & Sons Marketing) warehouses last week, destined for the earthquake-stricken areas of eastern Turkey.

Following the appeal made by the Turkish Embassy in Malta, the Alfred Mizzi Foundation got immediately in touch and coordinated the delivery of foodstuff items such as pasta, rice, tuna, milk, cooking oil and canned tomatoes.