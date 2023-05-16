The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has donated €250,000 for the out-fitting of a Tapestry Hall within the new museum at St John’s Co-Cathedral. This Tapestry Hall, set to be completed over the next two to three years, shall house the 29 Flemish tapestries gifted to the Cathedral by Grandmaster Ramon Perellos in 1702.

The restoration of these tapestries has been an ongoing process that started back in 2006 in their original place of fabrication, Flanders, Belgium. The tapestries which suffered some deterioration over the years are temporarily being exhibited at St John’s Co-Cathedral, which is currently open to the public.

At the exhibition launch held on May 5, a financing agreement was signed between Prof. Mgr Emmanuel Agius, Chairperson, on behalf of the St. John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and Julian Sammut, Chairperson of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation. The Alfred Mizzi Foundation said it is truly proud with this association and will be closely following the project’s progress.