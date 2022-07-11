The Alfred Mizzi Foundation will be extending its sponsorship of the Malta Historical Society for the years 2023-2026.

In previous years, the support given by the foundation was instrumental in ensuring that the MHS achieves the aims for which it was first set up as a voluntary organisation in 1950, that is, the study of the history of Malta, the diffusion of its knowledge and the safeguarding of Maltese historical heritage.

These aims reflect the objectives of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation to promote Maltese heritage and to encourage research on Maltese culture, heritage and history.

The society’s new sponsorship for the next four years will see the MHS keeping its traditional monthly lectures on a regular basis.

“The renewed sponsorship agreement will ensure the necessary financial means to maintain the society’s activities for the coming years”

It will also go towards two biennial editions of the MHS History Week, which provides a public forum for the dissemination of new research on Maltese history, as well as towards the fifth and sixth editions of the MHS History Awards, which encourage emerging and established historians who achieve high standards in research and publication on Maltese history.

As the Malta Historical Society is looking forward to the new challenges of giving a digital platform to the history of Malta among wider audiences and a growing membership base, the renewed sponsorship agreement with the Alfred Mizzi Foundation will ensure the necessary financial means to maintain the society’s activities for the coming years.